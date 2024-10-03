Over the past day, the Russian army has launched dozens of KABs on its own territory.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Dmytro Lykhoviy, a spokesman for OSGT "Tavria", during a telethon.

On the borders with Sumy and Chernihiv regions, Russians are actively using guided aerial bombs and attack drones in the areas of Ukrainian settlements, as well as artillery fire.

"Russian KABs are also exploding on the territory of the Kursk region of Russia, where our troops are conducting an operation. Thus, over the past day, the enemy launched 15 air strikes on its own territory, using 26 guided bombs," Lykhoviy said.

As a reminder, Forbes reported that the Ukrainian command has deployed the best Swedish and German tanks to the Kursk region of Russia. This demonstrates the importance of this area.

