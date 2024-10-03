Death toll rises to 59 after attack on military institute in Poltava

Another person who was injured in a missile attack on Poltava on September 3 died in hospital today.

This was reported by the head of the RMA Filip Pronin, Censor.NET reports.

"The number of victims of the cynical strike of the Russian army has increased to 59. My sincere condolences to the families and friends..." - Pronin wrote.

As a reminder, on September 3, the Russians attacked Poltava with two Iskander-M ballistic missiles. The enemy hit an educational institution and a hospital. One of the buildings of the Institute of Communications, the hospital and nearby houses were partially destroyed.

See more: Day in Kherson region: 24 settlements came under enemy fire, occupiers attacked route bus in Antonivka in morning, and struck Beryslav community with aircraft. PHOTO