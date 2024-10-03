During day, occupiers attacked Dnipropetrovsk region with artillery and kamikaze drones: three people were wounded

On October 3, Russian troops attacked three districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region several times with artillery and kamikaze drones. Three people were injured.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the telegram channel of the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Serhii Lysak.

Three districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region were attacked by the enemy today.

In the Nikopol district, the district center, Marhanets, Pokrov and Myrove communities were affected. The aggressor used kamikaze drones and artillery. He dropped a munition from a UAV.

Three people were injured, and there was damage to the private sector.

See more: During day, Russians attacked Nikopol district with artillery and kamikaze drones: two men wounded. PHOTOS

The Zelenodolsk community in Kryvyi Rih also underwent shelling. The Russian army also used a drone to hit it. Fortunately, there were no casualties.

The occupiers also attacked the Velykomykhailivka community in the Synelnykove district. Dry grass caught fire there, and the fire was extinguished. People are safe.

We remind you that on the night of October 3, the enemy attacked Nikopol district. They shelled Pokrov community with heavy artillery .