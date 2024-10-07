First F-16s from Netherlands arrived in Ukraine - Defense Minister Brekelmans

The Netherlands has delivered the first F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine.

This was announced on social network X by Dutch Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans, Censor.NET reports.

Brekelmans has officially confirmed that the first F-16 fighter jets from the Netherlands have arrived in Ukraine.

"For the first time I can officially announce that the first Dutch F-16s have been delivered to Ukraine. This is extremely necessary. In Kharkiv, I saw the destruction caused by Russian air strikes and heard frequent air raid alarms," the Dutch minister wrote.

He added that the rest of the promised 24 fighter jets will be delivered to Ukraine in the coming months.

As a reminder, on Sunday, October 6, Dutch Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans arrived in Ukraine on an unannounced visit. The Dutch official visited Kharkiv.

