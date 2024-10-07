Russian troops shell industrial area in Kramatorsk
Kramatorsk, Donetsk region, has once again come under enemy fire.
The mayor of the city, Oleksandr Honcharenko, reported this on his Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.
According to him, the industrial zone was hit.
"Preliminary, there were no casualties. We continue to investigate the consequences," Honcharenko added.
Earlier, Censor.NET reported that on 6 October, a fire and rescue unit in Kramatorsk was damaged by Russian shelling.
