General Staff on innovations in mobilization mechanism: "Volunteer will not enter TCR at all"

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine spoke about innovations in the mobilisation mechanism that allow military unit commanders to call up persons liable for military service and reservists for military service during mobilisation without the participation of the TCR and SS.

Censor.NET reports this with reference to the General Staff's website.

According to Colonel Roman Horbach, Head of the Main Personnel Department of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the new rules require a volunteer to submit an application to the commander of a military unit for recruitment to a vacant position, after which he or she undergoes a professional and psychological examination. If the results of the examination are positive, the unit commander sends the citizen for a MMC. After that, taking into account the degree of fitness, the commander makes a decision on conscription and issues a corresponding order.

"At the same time, at the request of the citizen, he or she can undergo a military medical commission either at the place of residence, or at the place of military registration, or at the place of deployment of the military unit. In other words, the volunteer will not come to the TCR at all," Horbach explained.

Read more: 130 units are prioritized for manning and can attract volunteer fighters without involvement of TCR, - General Staff of AFU

The representative of the General Staff noted that volunteers can join the Defence Forces both through recruitment centres of military units and civilian recruitment information platforms, with which the General Staff cooperates fruitfully.

As a result, the decision initiated by the General Staff and approved by the Cabinet of Ministers should prevent any mistakes in the distribution of volunteers after the training centres.