7 missile carriers with 48 "Kalibr" missiles are in Black Sea - Navy

As of the morning of 8 October, Russia deployed 7 missile carriers into the Black Sea with a total volley of up to 48 missiles.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Ukrainian Navy.

As of 06:00 on 08.10.2024:

there are 16 enemy ships in the Black Sea, of which 7 are "Kalibr" cruise missile carriers with a total volley of up to 48 missiles;

There are no enemy ships in the Sea of Azov;

there are 2 enemy ships in the Mediterranean Sea, 1 of which is a carrier of "Kalibr" cruise missiles with a total volley of up to 4 missiles.

Within a day, the Kerch Strait was passed in the interests of the Russian Federation:

to the Black Sea - 0 vessels;

2 vessels sailing from the Bosphorus Strait to the Sea of Azov.

