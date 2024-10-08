EU approves new sanctions mechanism against hybrid threats from Russia

On Tuesday, 8 October, the Council of the European Union adopted a new sanctions regime against Russia's destabilising actions abroad.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the EU Council.

As noted, the new restrictive measures are aimed at combating hybrid threats, including interference in electoral processes, sabotage of critical infrastructure, spreading disinformation and cyber attacks.

The list of threats also includes manipulation of migration flows and other destabilising actions that have recently intensified in Europe.

Read more: Lavrov: Allowing AFU to strike deep into Russia with Western weapons is playing with fire, which has dangerous consequences

"This decision, taken on the proposal of the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, is part of the EU's response to Russia's ongoing campaign of hybrid activities, which has recently intensified with new operations on European territory," the statement said.

The new mechanism will allow the EU to target individuals and entities involved in the actions and policies of the Russian government that "undermine the fundamental values of the EU and its Member States, their security, independence and integrity, as well as the values of international organisations and third countries".

These restrictions include an asset freeze and a ban on cooperation with EU citizens and companies. In addition, individuals on the list will be banned from entering the EU.