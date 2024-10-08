Restrictions on strikes deep into Russia may be lifted on Ramstein, "announcements" will take place on enemy territory - Cherniev

At a meeting of the Ramstein group, the allies may decide to allow Ukraine to use the transferred weapons against Russia.

This was stated by the People's Deputy from the Servant of the People faction, Deputy Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence Yehor Cherniev, Censor.NET reports citing RBC-Ukraine.

According to Chernev, during the upcoming meeting of the Ramstein group, it would make sense to expect a decision to lift the above restrictions. At the same time, it is also possible that the "announcements" will take place in Russia.

I assume that the decision may be made there (at Ramstein - Ed.), but not announced, so as not to prepare Russia for any changes on the battlefield," he explained.

Another scenario is that the decision may be made, but the announcement will be postponed until after the presidential election in the United States of America (USA).

"This is also possible. So we'll see, but I hope that decisions will be made. The main thing is that they are made. Announcements will come later," he added.

Earlier, Zelenskyy's spokesman, Serhii Nykyforov, said that the Russians would be the first to know about the permission to strike deep into Russia. Only then will an official announcement be made. The media also wrote that the United States and Britain may tacitly allow Ukraine to launch Storm Shadow missiles against Russia.