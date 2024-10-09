Both Zelenskyy and Putin believe that time is working for them, so they want war to continue - Orban

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy does not want the war to end, and neither does Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Hromadske.

"Both leaders, Russian and Ukrainian, firmly believe that time is working for them, so they do not want to compromise or make peace. They don't want a ceasefire, they don't want peace, they want to fight, it's bad for Europe," Orban said during a press conference.

The Hungarian prime minister said that he had proposed that European institutions and prime ministers take "international steps" to create an environment around Ukraine and Russia that would constantly push them to communicate, negotiate and ceasefire.

"Instead of discussing the position of the Global South, let us choose to work with the Global South. The Brazilians, Arab countries and the European Union should work together to create a peace platform and try to take steps that will lead the two hostile sides to a ceasefire," Orban said.

In July, Orban paid visits to Kyiv and Moscow, where he met with Zelenskyy and Putin.