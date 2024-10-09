Cavoli provides US Congress with list of weapons Ukraine has repeatedly requested - CNN

Christopher Cavoli, the Commander-in-Chief of the US Armed Forces in Europe, has compiled a list of weapons possessed by the United States that could help Ukraine in its fight against Russia.

This was written by CNN, citing its own sources, Censor.NET reports.

"In an appendix to a classified report on the Biden administration's strategy for Ukraine that was handed over to Congress early last month, General Chris Cavoli outlined a list of US capabilities that could help the Ukrainian army fight more effectively," the CNN article says.

Sources say the list includes the Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missile (JASSM), which is highly accurate and has a range that varies depending on the modification, and a communications system known as Link 16, a data exchange network used by the US and NATO that is supposed to provide more seamless communication between combat systems and is particularly useful for command and control of air and missile defence.

Ukraine has repeatedly asked for both types of weapons, another source familiar with its requests told CNN.

Cavoli's list does not say why the United States did not provide systems that he believes could be valuable. However, U.S. officials have previously expressed concern about sensitive U.S. technology falling into Russian hands, which one source said was likely the case with the Link 16 system.

One source also said that air-to-surface missiles fired from fighter jets may not be useful to the Ukrainians unless they achieve a certain level of air superiority

"Nearly three years into the war, Ukrainians are still begging the US to provide more modern weapons and lift restrictions on the use of US-provided long-range missile systems. And with the U.S. presidential election less than a month away, the future of U.S. support for Ukraine remains uncertain, even as the U.S. says it is working to ensure that Ukraine has what it needs to last until at least the end of 2025," CNN writes.

