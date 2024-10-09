Talks about concessions from Ukraine will only encourage Putin - Bloomberg

Ukraine made great efforts and suffered huge losses to resist the Russian army for almost 1000 days. So it's not surprising that some of Kyiv's allies are showing a greater willingness to take a more flexible approach to ending the war.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to Bloomberg, this opinion was supposed to be discussed in Germany, at the Ramstein meeting scheduled for Saturday, before President Joe Biden canceled his planned visit to focus on the threat of Hurricane Milton in the United States.

The article notes that now is a difficult moment for the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who is trying to garner support for his Victory and Troops Plan.

In addition, the US is preoccupied with next month's presidential election, the results of which could affect future aid to Ukraine.

The author of the article adds that although specific concessions from Ukraine are not mentioned, there is a lot of talk that Ukraine could potentially receive strong security guarantees in exchange for it agreeing not to dislodge Russian troops from the occupied territories just yet.

It is said that this may even extend to NATO membership, and some point to the experience of Germany during the Cold War split between East and West.

"Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin is not showing any signs that he is interested in sitting down at the negotiating table. Talks about concessions will probably only encourage the Kremlin in its belief that Russia can outlast the West in Ukraine," the article emphasizes.

In sum, the fundamental question for Ukraine's allies is whether they will allow Putin to benefit from military aggression and what the cost will be in the future.

