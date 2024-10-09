Execution of warrant for Putin’s arrest depends on states, not on ICC - prosecutor Khan

The arrest of the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin does not depend on the ICC but on the states.

This was stated by the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, Karim Khan.

Yes, Khan said whether he believes that Putin will end up in one of the ICC meeting rooms on the dock.

"The execution (of the ICC warrant. - Ed) does not depend on me. It depends on the states. The political situation is often also important for the implementation of operational decisions leading to arrests," he explained.

According to him, people thought that an arrest was impossible for several influential people who had been issued arrest warrants.

"People were like, 'Well, what's this nonsense? There's a document, a piece of paper that you can tear up, that you can throw away. How could that possibly affect the military, a powerful person who has an intelligence agency, who, you know, has the power that has the money? The truth is that, no matter how useless it was at the time, these papers were considered strong, because they were based on evidence and were signed by judges, independent judges of international courts. And these powerful people saw the courts from the inside They appeared before the judges.

I think that this is a very accurate assessment of my sincere belief: the law is not as strong as many of us want, and not as weak as many think," the prosecutor said.

Putin's arrest warrant

On March 17, 2023, the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and Maria Lvova-Belova, the Commissioner for Children's Rights under the President of the Russian Federation.

The International Criminal Court also issued an arrest warrant for the commander of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation Sokolov and the commander of the long-range aviation of the Russian Federation Kobylash.

On June 25, 2024, the International Criminal Court issued warrants for the arrest of Serhii Shoigu and Valery Gerasimov.

On September 2, 2024, Putin visited Mongolia, which is under an ICC warrant to arrest him. However, the Russian dictator was assured that he would not be arrested for war crimes under the warrant of the International Criminal Court. This will be his first visit to a country that has ratified the Rome Statute.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine called on Mongolia to execute the mandatory international arrest warrant for the leader of the Russian Federation, Volodymyr Putin, when he comes there for a visit. The department reminded that Putin is a war criminal.

