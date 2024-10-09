"Ukrposhta" handed over for delivery more than 20 thousand draft notices to persons liable for military service, - Smilianskyi

"Ukrposhta has handed over for delivery more than 20 thousand draft notices to persons liable for military service. Each of these draft notices is numbered and protected.

This was stated by Ukrposhta CEO Ihor Smilianskyi in an interview with Ukrainian Radio, Censor.NET reports.

"Ukrposhta" has handed over for delivery more than 20,000 draft notices to citizens liable for military service. They are still being delivered today.

"We are delivering them. These letters are no different from court summonses, documents or fines for traffic violations that we deliver," Smilianskyi said.

According to Ukrposhta's CEO, "the quality of delivery of the draft notices is clearly correlated with the address provided in the Reserve+ or Oberih systems."

"By the way, there is even an address - Melitopol. It is clear that now, unfortunately, we cannot deliver the draft notice there. But I hope that, thanks to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, sooner or later we will be able to do so. So yes, we are sending them out. We strictly control each draft notices, they are all numbered and protected. That is, it is an envelope that protects the personal data of a future conscript, everything is clearly monitored, we track it every day," the official said.

Earlier it was reported that the Ministry of Defense, using the Register of Persons Liable for Military Service, generated 70 thousand draft notices, which were sent to Ukrposhta to notify citizens liable for military service.

