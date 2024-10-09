Zelenskyy: We want to receive first step on invitation of Ukraine to NATO right now

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has explained why Ukraine is seeking an invitation to join NATO right now.

"We want to receive the first step regarding the invitation. A specific invitation to NATO is not NATO membership. Yes, it is better to be a NATO member. But now we are talking about strengthening our position. Right now. Not after the war, not in 10 years, not in 30 years. Now," Zelenskyy said at a briefing in Dubrovnik, Croatia.

In his opinion, this strengthening is "an opportunity to be strong in this direction, in the political direction, during certain diplomatic movements, during certain negotiations in the future."

The President noted that he understands the position of the leaders of countries that are skeptical about Ukraine's membership in NATO during the war in Ukraine. "We understand them, that's why we are talking about the invitation. And here, if the countries, I believe, are against it, they will be against it even after everything," the Head of State said.

"For this purpose, I really want not a diplomatic assessment, but a real answer. If they really want to strengthen Ukraine, if they want us to win this war, if they want this war to end - not just with the loss of people, territories, justice, sanctions, etc. The invitation is part of these proposals," Zelenskyy emphasized.

