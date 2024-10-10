Occupiers launched "Shaheds" from different directions - Air Force (updated)

On the evening of October 9, Russians launched Shaheds into Ukraine.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

Kherson and Mykolaiv regions are under threat of enemy attack UAVs.

Update on the movement of UAVs

As of 10:23 p.m., there is a threat of Russian drones in Kirovohrad region.

The Ukrainian Air Force also warns of a threat to Cherkasy region.

Update as of 00:28 a.m. on October 10:

UAV in the area of Yuzhne, heading northwest;

UAV in the northwest of Dnipropetrovsk oblast, heading for Kremenchuk;

UAV in the area of Zaporizhzhia from the north;

UAV in the west of Sumy region, tentative direction Kyiv via Chernihiv region;

UAV in the area of Semenivka (Chernihiv region), heading west.

Update as of 00:35 a.m. on October 10:

New groups of UAVs from Kursk region through Sumy region, heading for Poltava region;

Another group of UAVs entered Dnipropetrovsk region through Zaporizhzhia, heading northwest;

More UAVs from Kherson region heading towards Mykolaiv region.

