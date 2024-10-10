In Kostiantynivka, Donetsk Oblast, 17,800 people, including 340 children, remain in city

Despite constant Russian shelling in Kostiantynivka, 17,800 people, including 340 children, remain in Donetsk region.

According to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform, this was reported by the head of the Donetsk RMA Vadym Filashkin.

"Currently, 17,800 people, including 340 children, remain in Konstiantynivka. Over two thousand people have left in just a month," the head of the region said.

He reminded that on Monday, October 7, an enhanced curfew was announced in the city of Kostiantynivka, which lasts from 3 p.m. to 11 a.m. the next day.

Mr. Filashkin emphasized that the curfew was introduced with one goal in mind - "to save people's lives.

Because the enemy is shelling the city of Kostiantynivka every day with guided aerial bombs and ballistic missiles. Unfortunately, a very large number of people suffer from this every day - they are killed and wounded, the head of the RMA stated.

See more: At least 1 person killed and 6 wounded in Russian strike on Kostiantynivka. PHOTOS