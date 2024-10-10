Russian Federation regularly uses chemical weapons along entire front line in Ukraine - Post-Representative at OPCW Karasevych

The Russian Federation continues to violate the norms of international law, in particular, it regularly uses ammunition equipped with dangerous chemical substances against Ukraine.

This was stated by Oleksandr Karasevych, the permanent representative of Ukraine at the OPCW, during his speech at the 107th session of the Executive Council of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), Censor.NET informs with reference to Ukrinform.

"The Russian Federation continues to grossly violate the norms of international law, in particular the Convention on the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, and regularly uses ammunition equipped with dangerous chemical substances and means of combating mass unrest as a means of waging war against Ukraine, in violation of Article 1 of the Convention on the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons," he noted.

Read more: UK imposes sanctions on Russian troops for using chemical weapons in Ukraine

Karasevich called on the international community to strongly condemn these illegal actions and speak with one voice against Russia's election to the OPCW Executive Council for 2025-2027.

According to him, while the Russian Federation is waging an aggressive war against Ukraine, using chemicals as a weapon, Russian diplomats have no moral right to hold any positions in the OPCW, including governing bodies.

"Russian aggression must be stopped as soon as possible. Otherwise, it will become the norm and Russian terror will dominate the world order. And tomorrow, many other aggressors in all corners of the world will violate the borders of their neighbors and seize territories by force," the post-predator emphasized.

The diplomat added that Russia's war against Ukraine is a vivid reminder of the fragility of international peace and security.

Read more: Russia conducts disinformation campaign on chemical weapons in Ukraine - statement by 52 OPCW delegations