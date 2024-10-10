Soldier of 56th SMIB Hnezdilov, who publicly went for AWOL, was informed of suspicion - lawyer Shadrin

Serhiy Hnezdilov, a soldier of the 56th Separate Motorised Infantry Brigade, who publicly reported on AWOL, was served with a suspicion of desertion.

According to him, the court will soon choose a preventive measure for Hnezdilov.

As a reminder, on 9 October, the SBI detained a serviceman of the 56th SMIB on suspicion of unauthorisedly leaving a military unit with the intent to evade military service under martial law.

His actions are classified as desertion (part 4 of Article 408 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The sanction of the article provides for a sentence of up to 12 years imprisonment.

What preceded it?

As a reminder, on 21 September 2024, the soldier wrote on Facebook that he had left the unit without permission to draw attention to the need to set terms of service for mobilized people.

"The absence of clear terms of service contributes to 'black demobilization': marriages to disabled pensioners used to be a meme, but now it is a very common phenomenon, divorcing wives to get sole custody of a child, divorcing their own parents to get care for their mother or father, going to the AWOL. There is a lot to learn from history, but unfortunately, we do not learn the lessons of history.

The government is still incapable of serious dialogue with society and is intolerant of the non-fulfillment of civic duty by a wide range of citizens. Instead of the doctrine that 'fighting is the duty of every citizen', the government proposes to appoint those who have been caught on the streets as defenders for an indefinite period," he explained.

The 56th Separate Motorised Infantry Brigade ordered an internal investigation.

Hnezdilov took part in battles in the Donetsk region, including Pisky and Bakhmut. He is also the founder of the cultural festival VydelkaFest in his hometown of Vilkovo in the Odesa region and hosts the Hromadske podcast "++ Podcast", where he talks to the military and raises the issue of militarisation of society.

