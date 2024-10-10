Yak-130 military plane crashes in Russia: pilot ejects

On Thursday, October 10, a Yak-130 combat trainer aircraft crashed on the administrative border between Kalmykia and the Volgograd region of the Russian Federation.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the propaganda outlet RIA Novosti.

"A Yak-130 training plane crashed on the border between Kalmykia and Volgograd region, the pilot ejected," the report said.

It is noted that the pilot was seriously injured and hospitalized.

Reference

According to Militarnyi, in Russia, these aircraft are part of the training aviation regiments of the Aerospace Forces and are used to train pilots.

The Yak-130 twin-engine jet can, in particular, be used to train pilots in conditions close to a combat situation, with the conditional or real use of air-to-air and air-to-ground weapons.

Currently, the Russian Aerospace Forces have more than 100 Yak-130 combat-capable trainer aircraft.

