Switzerland has spent 2.5 billion francs to support refugees from Ukraine

Over the past two and a half years, Switzerland has spent 2.5 billion Swiss francs (about $3 billion) to support Ukrainian refugees.

This was announced by Swiss Ambassador to Ukraine Felix Baumann, Censor.NET reports citing Interfax-Ukraine.

"Over the past two and a half years, we have spent about 470 million Swiss francs to support Ukraine and the people who remain in the country. Additional funds were spent to help Ukrainian refugees in Switzerland. In total, it is more than 3 billion Swiss francs," the ambassador said.

Baumann noted that there are currently almost 66 thousand Ukrainian refugees in Switzerland and reminded that the special protection status for Ukrainian refugees has been extended until March 4, 2026.

"The number of Ukrainian refugees has remained stable over the past year. And about 25% of them are employed. The government hopes to increase this figure to 40%," he added.

According to the diplomat, there are three main obstacles to finding work and employment for Ukrainian refugees in Switzerland.

"The first is the non-recognition of Ukrainian diplomas in Switzerland. The second problem is the lack of knowledge of the Swiss state languages.

And the third, perhaps the most important one, is that potential Swiss employers and Ukrainian refugees looking for work do not know each other," Baumann said.