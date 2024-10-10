Britain considers sending military instructors to Ukraine to train recruits - The Times

The UK is considering sending military instructors to Ukraine to help train Ukrainian recruits.

This is reported by The Times, Censor.NET informs with reference to NV.

According to the media outlet, plans are being discussed for small groups of British military instructors to be sent to western Ukraine. There, they will help provide basic training to the Ukrainian military before they go to the front line.

The sources also noted that such a decision by the UK would solve some of the logistical problems associated with sending Ukrainian soldiers to British bases for training, as well as save money.

According to another source, sending British instructors to Ukraine instead of training at military bases in the UK would be "cheaper and better."

"We could do the training there faster, and it would be very far from the front line, in secluded places, so the risk would be much lower," the source said.

See more: Zelenskyy presents details of "Victory Plan" to Starmer: "This is bridge to second Peace Summit". VIDEO&PHOTOS

At the same time, a Ukrainian military source said that moving the exercises to Ukraine would send a "powerful military and political signal" to other countries and to Russia itself. It will also mark the beginning of the "de facto" deployment of NATO military infrastructure in Ukraine and will be a "powerful deterrent measure." This decision will also allow the British military to learn combat skills from the Ukrainian military. It will also allow them to test the latest weapons being developed for the war.

The Ukrainian source said they hope that the British leadership will inspire France to follow suit and conduct exercises in Ukraine after discussions in Paris seem to have reached the end of the line for political reasons.

Read more: NATO to hold nuclear deterrence exercise amid Putin’s threats