October 11 is declared day of mourning in Odesa region due to deaths caused by Russian attack on port

In the Odesa region, October 11 was declared a day of mourning.

According to Censor.NET, this was announced by the head of the military administration, Oleh Kiper.

"In connection with the death of people as a result of a Russian missile attack on the Odesa region, tomorrow, October 11, a day of mourning has been declared in the Odesa region. I express my sincere condolences to those who have lost loved ones," Kiper wrote.

Russian strikes on the port infrastructure of the Odesa region

On Monday, October 7, Russian invaders attacked Odesa with ballistic missiles. The enemy hit a civilian Palau-flagged vessel. A 60-year-old Ukrainian was killed and five other foreign nationals were injured.

On the night of October 6, 2024, Russian troops attacked the Ukrainian port of Pivdennyi. The civilian ship PARESA, flying the flag of Saint Kitts and Nevis, was damaged.

On the evening of October 9, Russian invaders once again attacked the Odesa region with ballistic missiles. The attack killed 8 people.

Read more: Russians attacked Kindiika and Veletenske in Kherson region with drones during day: two people wounded