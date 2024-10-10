Russian troops fired 62 times in Sumy region during day

On October 10, Russians fired 62 times at the border areas and settlements of the Sumy region. 105 explosions were recorded.

In particular, the following areas were shelled:

Svesa community: FPV drone strikes (2 explosions), artillery shelling (1 explosion).

Nova Sloboda community: the enemy fired from mortars (15 explosions).

Bilopillia community: launches of GAB (10 explosions), an FPV drone strike (1 explosion), the dropping of VOG from a UAV (1 explosion), mortar shelling (5 explosions), tank shelling (6 explosions) were recorded.

Richky community: an attack by a UAV (2 explosions).

Krasnopilliaa community: there were FPV drone attacks (8 explosions), mortar attacks (8 explosions), and launches of GAB (4 explosions).

Esman community: Russians attacked with FPV drones (8 explosions).

Velyka Pysarivka community: 4 mines were dropped by the enemy on the territory of the community.

Seredyna-Buda community: mortar attacks (12 explosions), FPV drone attacks (2 explosions).

Druzhbivka community: FPV drone strikes (2 explosions).

Khotyn community: Russians attacked with self-propelled artillery systems (6 explosions), FPV drones (3 explosions).

Myropillia community: there was a drop of VOG from a UAV (1 explosion), launch of a GAB (2 explosions).

Mykolaivka community: launches of GABs (2 explosions) were recorded.

