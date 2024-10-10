Consequences of enemy shelling of Kherson region: one person died and nine were wounded. PHOTOS

Yesterday, Russian invaders attacked civilian infrastructure in the Beryslav and Kherson districts. They used artillery, mortars, tanks and attacked UAVs.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the police of the Kherson region.

A 61-year-old cyclist was killed in Antonivka as a result of a hostile drone attack. On the same day, a 58-year-old woman was hit by a drone on the street and sustained mine-blast trauma and shrapnel wounds to various parts of her body. The occupiers also dropped explosives from a UAV near a public transport stop. A shuttle bus was damaged. The settlement also suffered from artillery shelling, two private houses were damaged.

The Russian military attacked Lviv with a drone. A 68-year-old local resident was injured and diagnosed with explosive trauma, shrapnel wounds to his limbs and abdomen.

Occupants shelled Darivka with artillery. Shells damaged three private houses, a car, a gas pipeline, and an outbuilding. Artillery fire damaged an outbuilding in Novooleksandrivka and two private houses in Komyshany.

Russian occupation forces attacked Havrylivka, Mylove, Kachkarivka, and Beryslav with drones. A car, an administrative building, and two private houses were damaged as a result of drone bombings.

As a result of drone attacks in the Dniprovsky district of Kherson, five men aged 21 to 51 were injured. At the time of the strikes, the men were walking down the street, at a public transport stop, and on the balcony of their apartment. The victims were diagnosed with mine-blast and craniocerebral injuries, contusions, multiple shrapnel wounds, and fractures. An apartment building and two cars were damaged. In the center of Kherson, a medical facility was damaged as a result of artillery shelling.

A 62-year-old woman and a 63-year-old man sought medical assistance and were diagnosed with explosive injuries and contusions. On 8 October, they came under fire from the Russian army in Komyshany.

