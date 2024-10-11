Enemy UAVs were spotted in number of regions of Ukraine - Air Force (updated)

Late in the evening of October 10, the Russians launched "Shaheds" across Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the telegram channel of the Air Force of the AFU.

"UAVs are on the border of Kharkiv and Dnipropetrovsk regions, southern course. UAVs are in Sumy region, heading southwest," the AF of the AFU said in a statement.

Update on UAVs movement

Update as of 00:10 on October 11:

UAVs from Sumy region, heading to Poltava region.

UAVs are in the northern part of Dnipropetrovsk region, heading south/southwest.

Update as of 00:27 on October 11:

UAVs from Sumy region changed course to Chernihiv region.

UAVs in Dnipropetrovsk region headed for Pavlohrad.

Update as of 01:27 on October 11:

Several groups of UAVs are in Sumy region, constantly changing course.

UAVs are in the northern part of Poltava region, heading southwest.

Update as of 01:27 on October 11:

UAVs are in the south of Chernihiv region, heading for Kyiv region.

UAVs are in Sumy region, constantly changing course.

UAVs are in the north and west of Poltava region, heading south.

UAVs are on the border of Poltava and Kharkiv regions, heading south.

