Western countries are afraid of being in "love trio" with Putin and Trump - Telegraph

Western politicians have fears about intelligence sharing and the future of Ukraine after it became known about Donald Trump's close ties with Vladimir Putin.

The governments of the EU countries are developing plans in case they are forced to find themselves in a "menage a trois" (from the French "love trio") with former US president Trump and Russian dictator Putin.

"It's very unpleasant to think that the West will find itself in a love triangle with Putin if Trump becomes president. If he comes back, popcorn sales in Moscow and Beijing will skyrocket. All they'll have to do is sit back and watch the West tear itself apart part in internal disagreements," a European diplomatic source told The Telegraph.

The publication emphasized that one of the issues facing Europe's leaders is that they will have to increase the supply of weapons to Ukraine if Trump decides to end military aid from the United States.

The Telegraph recalled that Trump has repeatedly said that he could end the war in Ukraine through an agreement between Kyiv and Moscow. According to him, Putin would not have launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine if he had been president at the time.

"This raised fears among European governments that he could force Ukraine to give land to Russia in exchange for a ceasefire," the article added.

It will be recalled that the American journalist Bob Woodward has published a new book, War, in which it is about the ties between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin, writes The Washington Post.

According to the author, in early 2024, Trump ordered an aide to leave his office so he could have a private phone conversation with the Russian dictator.

The book does not describe what Trump and Putin may have talked about but notes that the US presidential candidate's team expressed doubts about the episode. However, according to an unnamed Trump aide, the former president spoke with Putin as many as seven times after he left the White House in 2021.

Trump campaign spokesman Stephen Chung said none of Woodward's alleged stories in the book "are true" and said the book "should either be on sale in the fiction section of a discount bookstore or used as toilet paper."

Subsequently, White House spokeswoman Karin Jean-Pierre said that the White House currently has no official confirmation that former US leader Trump has secretly communicated with the Russian dictator after his presidential term ends in 2021.

