Conscripts will have three days to pick up summons from TCRSS at post office. Otherwise, fine awaits - decision of Cabinet of Ministers

The Cabinet of Ministers has amended the rules for the provision of postal services, equating the storage time for summonses from the TCC to court summonses. Now, men will have three days to pick up a registered letter sent by the TCRSS from the post office. Otherwise, they will face a fine of UAH 17,000 to UAH 25,500 imposed by the TCRSS.

This is reported by the Judicial and Legal Newspaper with reference to the government's resolution No. 1147 of 8 October, Censor.NET reports.

It is noted that registered letters marked "TCRSS Summons" shall be delivered personally to the addressee (recipient) upon delivery to the specified address. The Cabinet of Ministers clarified that registered letters marked "TCRSS Summons" and "Hand Delivered" are to be delivered personally to the addressees.

In the absence of the addressee (recipient) at the address indicated on the registered letter, the employee of the postal service facility informs the addressee (recipient) by the available telephone number and/or puts a notice of receipt of the registered letter marked "TCRSS Summons" in the subscriber's mailbox.

The resolution states that if a person liable for military service fails to appear to receive a registered letter marked "Summons of the TCRSS" within three working days after being informed by the post office, the postal employee makes a note "the addressee is absent at the specified address".

The mark is certified by the signature of a postal worker with an imprint of a postal device, the procedure for using which is established by the designated postal operator, and no later than the next business day, the postal operator returns such a letter to the sender. That is, to the TCRSS.

"The Judicial and Legal Newspaper writes that this will, in fact, be the "proper notification", after which the TCC may issue a fine.

If the addressee (recipient) refuses to sign the document on receipt of a registered letter marked "Court summons" or "TCC summons", the postal worker makes a note "Addressee refused" and returns it to the sender no later than the next business day.

If it is not possible to deliver a letter marked "Court summons" or "TCC summons", such items are returned to the sender together with the forms and the reasons for non-delivery.

Earlier, the Cabinet of Ministers shortened the time limit for a person liable for military service to appear at the TCC under a postal summons.

