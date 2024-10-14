TCR commented on raid after "OE" concert: there were no conflicts involving military, violators were detained by police

The Kyiv City TCR and SS commented on the massive document checks of male visitors after the concert of the band Okean Elzy on Friday, 11 October, in Kyiv.

The Kyiv City TCR and SS made the comment to Ukrinform, Censor.NET reports.

"The detention of citizens who violated the law was carried out by officers of the National Police of Ukraine. No conflicts involving the TCR servicemen were recorded," the TCR of the capital said.

They also added that notification measures and verification of military records have been carried out continuously since the enactment of the Law of Ukraine on mobilisation in connection with the introduction of martial law in the country.

On 11 October, the TCR together with the police raided the Palace of Sports in Kyiv, where a concert in honour of the 30th anniversary of the band "Okean Elzy" was taking place. The media reported that male visitors' documents were checked, and some were detained.

