Real-time battlefield video analysis platform Vezha was integrated into DELTA - Ministry of Defense

The Vezha battlefield video analysis platform, which transmits real-time broadcasts from drones and ensures effective defeat of the enemy, has become available in the DELTA combat system.

It is noted that this will increase the efficiency and accuracy of operations through better interaction and data exchange between drone crews, artillery and command posts.

Benefits of the Vezha platform

The Ministry of Defense explained that Vezha provides the Ukrainian military with a technological advantage and eliminates dependence on other platforms, unlike the Russian occupiers, who still use third-party video platforms that are often blocked by their developers or the Russian authorities.

"Thanks to Vezha, the military analyzes video from hundreds of UAVs, detects and classifies more than 4,000 intelligence objects every day. Voice communication, joint video decryption and monitoring of drone units' effectiveness allow our soldiers to act quickly and inflict significant losses on the enemy," Kateryna Chernogorenko, Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine for Digitalization, commented on.

The press service noted that the Vezha module complemented the DELTA product ecosystem. Authentication through the combat system guarantees secure data exchange and protection against unauthorized access to broadcasts.

The integration of Vezha into the DELTA system was made possible through the cooperation of several Ukrainian teams, including the 411th separate battalion "Yastruby", the Ministry of Defense Innovation Center, and the teams of the Tube and Raven streaming platforms.

"Currently, the joint team continues to expand the streaming capabilities to support thousands of simultaneous broadcasts from different types of drones and cameras. The artificial intelligence of the Avengers platform is also being improved to automatically detect enemy in the video in difficult conditions, such as camouflage or dense forest," the defense ministry added.

What is the DELTA system

DELTA is a combat system that allows you to plan operations and see the battlefield in real time, exchange information within a unit, brigade, group, and, if necessary, with allies.

More than 600,000 objects about the enemy's location are added to the system every month, while more than 4 million enemy objects are viewed by the military.

Earlier it was reported that the Ukrainian combat system DELTA was highly praised by NATO Supreme Allied Commander Transformation General Philip Lavin and Deputy Chief of Staff for NATO Capabilities Vice Admiral Jeffrey W. Hughes.

