EU Foreign Ministers discuss assistance to Ukraine in training its military

The EU foreign ministers met in Luxembourg to discuss assistance to Ukraine in terms of financial training for military personnel.

This was stated by French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot, Censor.NET reports citing Interfax-Ukraine.

"First of all, in financial terms, because we have made progress on the loan that we plan to provide to Ukraine, which will be based on the extraordinary proceeds from Russian frozen assets," he said.

According to Barro, these funds will help the Ukrainian side "strengthen its military capabilities" and at the same time "strengthen the European defence industrial and technological base".

Assistance will continue to be provided in the area of training for Ukrainian servicemen with the extension of the mandate of the European training mission EUMAM, which has trained 60,000 soldiers from Ukraine, including in France, which has committed to training a brigade of 2,300 soldiers, the French Foreign Minister added.

The ministers are also discussing the imposition of sanctions against Russia.

As a reminder, on 14 October 2024, the EU foreign ministers agreed to extend sanctions against Iran for supplying ballistic missiles to Russia.