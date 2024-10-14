Verkhovna Rada rejected all resolutions blocking signing of law on tax increases
The Verkhovna Rada has rejected 13 resolutions that blocked the signing of Bill 11416-d on a historic tax increase.
This was reported by Voice MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak, Censor.NET reports.
"Accordingly, the bill 11416d will be signed by the Speaker first, and then by the President. I think this will happen in the coming days," the statement said.
The law will come into force the day after its publication.
As a reminder, on 10 October 2024, the Verkhovna Rada supported a historic tax increase.
