Verkhovna Rada rejected all resolutions blocking signing of law on tax increases

The Verkhovna Rada has rejected 13 resolutions that blocked the signing of Bill 11416-d on a historic tax increase.

This was reported by Voice MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak, Censor.NET reports.

"Accordingly, the bill 11416d will be signed by the Speaker first, and then by the President. I think this will happen in the coming days," the statement said.

The law will come into force the day after its publication.

As a reminder, on 10 October 2024, the Verkhovna Rada supported a historic tax increase.

