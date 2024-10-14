Massive reports of bomb threats in number of regions: police check information (updated)

Today, on October 14, 2024, anonymous reports of bomb threats of buildings have been received in several regions of Ukraine.

This information was confirmed by the National Police, Censor.NET reports citing RBC-Ukraine.

As noted, the High Council of Justice received a bomb threat in Kyiv, which forced the body's employees to temporarily suspend their work for law enforcement agencies to take the necessary actions.

"The HCJ employees and visitors have been evacuated. The HCJ will be informed about the resumption of work additionally," the High Council of Justice added.

In addition, on October 14, 2024, a bomb threat was reported at the Kyiv Court of Appeal.

"The Kyiv Court of Appeal is forced to temporarily suspend its work so that law enforcement agencies can take the necessary actions. Currently, the staff and visitors of the Kyiv Court of Appeal are being evacuated," the press center of the Court of Appeal said.

According to Suspilne, up to ten different state institutions received bomb threat reports in Sumy, including:

Zarichnyi court;

Department of Education and Science of Sumy City Council;

service center;

Treasury building;

EOD experts and dog handlers are currently working on the ground.

There have also been bomb threat incidents in Lviv region and Lviv.

For example, the Zhovkva City Council received an e-mail about a bomb threat to its building. All employees and visitors were immediately evacuated. The results of the inspection are expected.

According to Varta1, at about 1 p.m., Lviv received an anonymous report of a bomb threat in Lviv educational institutions:

school No. 10;

Lviv Polytechnic Professional College.

In particular, it became known about a bomb threat to a number of buildings in the center of Rynok Square.

According to local media, the city council building in Uzhhorod was evacuated. Law enforcement and emergency services have already arrived at the scene.

Similar incidents have been reported in the Chernihiv region.

"The Ichnia City Council has temporarily suspended its work due to a bomb threat," the city council's Facebook page said.

The head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Council, Mykola Lukashuk, said that the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Council was also at the center of the events, as it received a bomb threat.

"Today, across the country, we have witnessed destabilization attempts through fake reports of bomb threats of state institutions and local governments. This is aimed at disrupting the work of important structures for the country and sowing panic among the population," he added.

According to Suspilne, educational institutions and government agencies in Mykolaiv region and Mykolaiv received bomb threats.

As of 14:25, the following are known:

six "bomb threats" in Mykolaiv;

14 in the region.

According to Oleksandr Koval, head of the Rivne Regional Military Administration, 33 reports of bomb threats have been received in the Rivne region as of 3 p.m. today.

"The targets include government agencies of various levels, educational, medical and other institutions. The purpose of such reports is clear - to destabilize the region. Representatives of the relevant services are now working on all the appeals in a coordinated manner," he said.

Police response

Law enforcement is currently conducting inspections at the facilities that received anonymous bomb threats.

The bomb threats were received by state and local authorities, as well as other facilities.

"The National Police of Ukraine has been dealing with such reports for several years now and has developed an appropriate algorithm for responding to such events. It is possible that in this way the enemy is trying to destabilize the situation in the regions of our country, so it uses information and psychological special operations. The police have enough forces and means to check every facility," the police added.

In particular, they called on citizens to be attentive and assist law enforcement officers in the performance of their duties.