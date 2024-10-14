Russian and Chinese defense ministers meet in Beijing to discuss military cooperation between two countries

On Monday, October 14, Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov arrived in Beijing for an official visit. He discussed military cooperation with Chinese Defense Minister Dong Jun.

This was reported by Ukrinform with reference to the Chinese defense ministry, Censor.NET reports.

"The military departments of China and Russia should follow the direction set by the heads of state, deepen strategic coordination, improve the quality and effectiveness of cooperation, and firmly defend the common interests of the two countries in order to jointly maintain global strategic stability," Chinese Minister Dong Jun said.

Read more: Russian Ministry of Defence announces creation of Belgorod, Bryansk and Kursk grouping of troops - Russian media. PHOTO

For his part, Russian Minister Belousov also praised Russian-Chinese military cooperation, which he called "an important factor in maintaining global and regional peace," and assured of Russia's readiness to continue close military cooperation with China.

Earlier, The Times reported, citing a Western official, that Western officials believe they have received evidence that Chinese companies are secretly supplying weapons to Russia. This could mean a significant escalation of Beijing's involvement in the war in Ukraine.

Earlier, Reuters reported that a Russian company had launched mass production of drones at a factory in China to be used in the war against Ukraine.

Read more: US ready to start talks with Russia, China and DPRK to reduce nuclear threat - Biden