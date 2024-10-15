Russian troops tried to break through our defense 50 times in Kurakhove direction - General Staff

Over the past day, October 14, 2024, 198 combat engagements were recorded along the entire front line.

Strikes on the territory of Ukraine

As noted, according to updated information, yesterday the enemy launched one missile attack on the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas, using one missile, 44 air strikes, involving 78 KABs. In addition, it made 3,059 shellings, 123 of which were from multiple rocket launchers.

The Russian aggressor carried out air strikes, in particular in the areas of Revyakine, Budivelne, Sosnivka, Harbuzy, Kivsharivka, Novoosynove, Horokhuvatka, Zakitne, Siversk, Toretsk, Petrivka, Mykhailivka, Illinka, Novodarivka, Kurakhove, Berestky, Zelene Pole, Shakhtarske, Mala Tokmachka, Shcherbaky, and Kozatske.

Strikes on the enemy

Over the past day, the aviation, missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces conducted four strikes on enemy manpower concentrations, destroying three control points and one engineering structure of the occupiers.

It should be reminded that in total, Ukrainian defenders neutralized 1210 Russian invaders yesterday. Also, the enemy lost 13 tanks, 44 armored combat vehicles, 9 artillery systems, 10 operational and tactical UAVs, a cruise missile, 32 vehicles and 4 units of special equipment.

Situation in the Kharkiv region

The General Staff informs that two hostile attacks took place in the Kharkiv sector in the vicinity of Tykhe.

According to the updated information, in the Kupyansk sector, the occupiers carried out 26 attacks over the last day. Defense forces stopped all enemy assaults in the areas of Synkivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Kruhliakivka, Kolisnykivka, Holubivka, Petropavlivka, Pershotravneve, Lozova and Vyshneve.

Situation in the east

According to the General Staff, in the Lyman sector, our troops repelled 37 attacks near the settlements of Novoyehorivka, Novoliubivka, Hrekivka, Nevske, Terny, Yampolivka, Torske and Zarichne. The enemy directed its main efforts toward Nevske, where it conducted eight more attacks.

In the Siverskyi sector, the Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled three attacks near Verkhniokamianske.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the enemy tried to break through the defense four times in the areas of Orikhovo-Vasylivka and Dyliivka.

It is also noted that the enemy made three attacks near Shcherbynivka in the Toretsk sector.

"Our defenders repelled 40 enemy attacks of varying intensity in the Pokrovsk sector, near the settlements of Myroliubivka, Promin, Myrnohrad, Lysivka, Selydove, Hrodivka, Novotroitske and Novopavlivka," the General Staff adds.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled enemy attacks in the Kurakhivka sector in the areas of Izmailivka, Hirnyk, Zoriane, Kurakhivka, Tsukuryne, Novodmytrivka, Novoselydivka, Antonivka, Kostiantynivka, Katerynivka, Heorhiivka and Vodiane, where the occupiers tried to break through the defense of our troops 50 times. The enemy was most active near Heorhiivka, Novodmytrivka and Antonivka.

Situation in the south

The General Staff also informs that in the Vremivsk sector, our defenders repelled three occupiers' attacks in the area of Bohoiavlenka.

In the Orikhiv sector, two combat engagements took place near Mala Tokmachka and Novodanylivka.

Eight occupiers' attacks were unsuccessful in the Prydniprovskyi sector.

Situation in the north

The situation in the Volyn and Polissia sectors remained unchanged. No signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

"In the Kursk region, enemy aircraft carried out 12 air strikes over the past day, dropping 16 guided aerial bombs on the territory of the Russian Federation," the General Staff emphasizes.

"Our soldiers continue to actively inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the invading forces, deplete the enemy along the entire combat line and in the deep rear.