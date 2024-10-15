There is no risk of nuclear escalation by Russia, - NATO representative Turner

According to the latest NATO assessments, there is currently no serious risk of any nuclear escalation by Russia.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated by Patrick Turner, NATO's Senior Representative to Ukraine, in an interview with Ukrinform.

"Russia has been rattling its nuclear weapons for quite some time now, and of course, there is a threat that this will destabilise and undermine nuclear deterrence measures. But, firstly, it should be clearly noted that, according to the latest NATO assessments, there is no serious risk of any nuclear escalation by Russia at the moment. Secondly, we are, of course, watching what is happening in reality and, in particular, Russia's nuclear doctrine. But in terms of this reality, we see no signs of preparations for a significantly different Russian nuclear policy," Turner said.

The NATO representative also reminded that the Alliance exists for defence and deterrence.

"We have all the capabilities to defend our allies, and we will not be deterred by such behaviour. Excessive rhetoric is useless in this area, so we are not going to get involved. We will continue to be calm and measured as we take the decisions necessary to support Ukraine," he said.

In addition, Turner added that NATO members have consistently sent a message to Moscow that a nuclear war is unwinnable and should never be unleashed.

Earlier, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said that Russia will not be intimidated by NATO threats.