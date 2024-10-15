Czech Republic appoints new ambassador to Russia after almost three years break

Czech Republic appoints new ambassador to Russia. It will be Daniel Kostoval, who previously served as the country's deputy defense minister.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

It is noted that Kostoval will travel to Moscow "in the coming months" and take office in the first months of 2025.

"The key countries that are strategic allies of the Czech Republic have ambassadors in Russia, such as the United Kingdom, France, Germany, or the United States. I wish the ambassador much strength in this challenging mission to promote Czech interests," said Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky.

To recap, in April 2021, the Czech authorities announced the expulsion of 18 Russian diplomats. This was Prague's response to Moscow's alleged involvement in the 2014 explosion at an ammunition depot in the village of Vrbetice.

Subsequently, the Czech Republic withdrew its ambassador from Russia, while he was actually based in Prague since 2022.