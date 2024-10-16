Israel rejected Ukraine’s proposal to jointly oppose Iranian "Shaheds" - Ambassador Korniychuk

Ukraine's Ambassador to Israel Yevhen Korniychuk said that Jerusalem had rejected Kyiv's previous offer to cooperate in countering Iranian attack drones.

He said this in an interview with Ynet, as quoted by the Times of Israel, Censor.NET reports.

The diplomat said that back in February 2023, he brought the wreckage of an Iranian drone used by Russia to the office of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. At the time, he warned that without Ukraine's cooperation, such drones could soon threaten Israel itself.

"I don't want to talk now: 'That's what I said'," Korniychuk said, referring to the Lebanese group Hezbollah's attack on an Israeli military base using Iranian drones.

The ambassador has previously criticised Israel for its reluctance to provide defensive weapons to Ukraine after the start of Russia's full-scale invasion, accusing Jerusalem of "close cooperation" with Moscow.

Despite the fact that cooperation between Kyiv and Jerusalem has become more active since the start of the Hamas attack on Israel, the Ukrainian ambassador believes that more could have been done, particularly in terms of intelligence sharing.

"It has long been clear to me that we are fighting the same enemy. I can say that after the attack on Israel on 7 October, Israel woke up, but there is still a lot to be done," Korniychuk added.

