Kherson and part of Mykolaiv region are de-energized (updated)

On the morning of 16 October 2024, Kherson lost power. Later, we received information about a partial power outage in Mykolaiv region.

This was reported by the head of the Kherson City Military Administration Roman Mrochko on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"Preliminary, the entire city is without power. The reasons are being investigated," he said.

Mrochko did not provide any further information, but he said it would be updated.

Updated information

"To the attention of Kherson residents! The problem that has caused the city to lose power now is in the neighboring region. Specialists are already working to fix it. The issue of restoring electricity supply to Kherson consumers is under the control of the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine," Mrochko later said.

As reported, there are also power outages in Mykolaiv region due to the accident.

"Many people are without electricity. We found the point of the accident. It's not an arrival. We'll fix it in a couple of hours, if there are no other surprises," Vitalii Kim, head of the Mykolaiv RMA, wrote.

As a reminder, the day before, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Energy Council.