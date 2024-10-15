Occupiers dropped explosives on bus in Kherson. PHOTOS

Today, on 15 October, Russian troops attacked public transport in Kherson, with no casualties.

This was announced by the head of the Kherson CMA Roman Mrochko, Censor.NET reports.

"Russian occupation forces continue to target public transport in Kherson. Today, the enemy once again dropped explosives on a bus in Dniprovskyi district," the statement said.

As noted, the passenger and driver were not injured. The windscreen of the bus was damaged.

As a reminder,trolleybuses in Kherson stopped running today asa result of Russian shelling. The attacks damaged the trolleybus network, with lines cut in several places.