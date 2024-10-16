Ukraine’s accession to European Union is not "matter of survival", therefore Poland will set conditions - head of Ministry of Defense Kosiniak-Kamysz

Ukraine's accession to the EU is not a matter of survival for Kyiv, so Poland can set conditions.

According to Censor.NET, citing the Polish publication Interia, this was stated by Polish Defence Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz.

He once again stressed that the issue of the Volyn tragedy, which is important for the Polish side, is the most fair approach in the context of Ukraine's accession to the EU.

However, the Defence Minister stressed that this issue is not a condition for providing military or humanitarian support to our country, as people's lives are at stake. He also said that in this way, Poland could influence the fact that Russia is losing the war.

"Accession to the EU is not a 'to be' or 'not to be' for Ukraine, it is an opportunity for development, for higher GDP growth, it is their chance. We can set the conditions for such development and, in addition to the conditions set by the EU, we can set our own ethical and historical conditions for Volyn," he added.

Earlier, Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said that Warsaw would not give in to Ukraine on the issue of exhuming the victims of the Volyn tragedy and that this topic "should not be subject to political bargaining".

