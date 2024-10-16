Power supply partially restored in Kherson
On the afternoon of October 16, 2024, the power supply was partially restored in Kherson.
This was reported by the head of the Kherson Municipal Military Administration Roman Mrochko in his telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.
"Power supply has been gradually restored in Kherson," he said.
According to Mrochko, the city has also resumed the movement of electric vehicles.
Earlier, Censor.NET reported that Kherson and part of Mykolaiv region were without electricity. Subsequently, Ukrenergo clarified that part of the Kherson and Mykolaiv regions was cut off for technical reasons, and electricity would be restored in a few hours.
