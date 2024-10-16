Power outage again in Dniprovskyi district of Kherson - CMA

On the afternoon of October 16, 2024, power outages were re-recorded in Kherson.

This was announced in the telegram channel by the head of the Kherson City Military Administration Roman Mrochko, Censor.NET reports.

"There are power outages in part of the Dniprovskyi district. Preliminary, the cause was enemy shelling," he said.

No more information about new power outages in Kherson is available at this time.

Read more: Power supply partially restored in Kherson

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that Kherson and part of Mykolaiv region were without electricity. Subsequently, Ukrenergo clarified that part of the Kherson and Mykolaiv regions was cut off for technical reasons, and electricity would be restored in a few hours.

Later, Mrochko informed that power supply was partially restored in Kherson.