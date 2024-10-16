Nordic-Baltic Eight countries to provide Ukraine with winter energy aid package, - Swedish Foreign Minister Stenergard

The Nordic-Baltic Eight countries have decided to provide Ukraine with an energy support package on the eve of winter.

According to Censor.NET, citing Yevropeiska Pravda, Swedish Foreign Minister Maria Malmer Stenergaard announced this after a meeting between Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha and his colleagues from Sweden, Denmark, Estonia, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway and Finland in Odesa on Monday.

The Minister noted that Russia's attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure have serious and extraordinary consequences, especially on the eve of winter.

"Today, our alliance has adopted a winter package to strengthen the social and energy resilience of your country. We will be supplying solar panels, generators and other products to support your critical and social infrastructure," Stenergard said, adding that Sweden's contribution to the package is €28 million.

As a reminder, the Foreign Ministers of the Nordic-Baltic Eight countries arrived in Odesa today.