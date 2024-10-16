Zelenskyy to visit Brussels to meet with EU and NATO leaders

Volodymyr Zelenskyy will go to Brussels on Thursday.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to European Pravda.

The president's visit became known from the updated program of the meeting of NATO defense ministers.

It is noted that Zelensky will visit NATO headquarters on Thursday afternoon. He is scheduled to hold a joint press conference with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

On the same day, the NATO-Ukraine Council will meet at the headquarters. It has not yet been announced who will represent Ukraine at the meeting.

Read more: Biden to speak with Zelensky and announce new military support package for Ukraine - White House

The president was also expected to speak at the EU summit, where he would present his "victory plan" to EU leaders and governments. So far, it has not been specified in what format the president will speak - virtual or in person.

The two-day summit of EU leaders will begin in Brussels on October 17.

Read more: US announces $425 million defense package for Ukraine - Zelenskyy