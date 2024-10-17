First recruitment center of Ukrainian army opened in Volyn

A recruiting center for the Ukrainian army has opened in Lutsk. This is the first such center in the Volyn region and the 43rd in Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

Where and how will the center work?

From now on, you can voluntarily join the Defense Forces at the following address: 35 Lesi Ukrainky Street, Lutsk. Anyone can also get professional advice from civilian specialists by calling +38 (098) 834 0701, +38 (066) 865 8755.

The center will be open from Monday to Thursday from 08:00 a.m. to 17:00 p.m., and on Friday from 08:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Anyone can apply for a consultation. Trained civilian recruiters will help you choose a specialty and place of service based on your civilian experience and preferences.

"We want people to understand that public authorities are open to their wishes, choice of place of service and position. The ASC-based center was implemented at the suggestion of the Ministry of Defense to simplify the recruitment process and support our Armed Forces more effectively," said Iryna Chebeliuk, Deputy Mayor of Lutsk.

More than 21,000 citizens have already applied to the network of recruitment centers of the Ukrainian army. More than 10,000 vacancies are currently available, including lawyers, accountants, UAV operators, doctors, psychologists, etc.

"Applying to the recruitment center does not create any obligations. This is a place where you can get information and help for yourself or your loved ones. We invite you to visit us in person or call us for a consultation," said Oleksii Bezhevets, authorized representative of the Ministry of Defense on recruitment.

He also reminded that volunteers can be mobilized directly to the brigade without the involvement of the TCR and SS. This process is also available through recruitment centers.

For more information on the contacts of the network of recruiting centers of the Ukrainian army, please follow the link: https://recruiting.mod.gov.ua/.