Russians launched "Shaheds" at Ukraine from north - Air Force (updated)

On the evening of October 17, Russian troops launched attack drones in Ukraine.

"Strike UAVs in Sumy region in the direction of Chernihiv and Poltava regions," the Air Force said in a statement.

Updates on the movement of UAVs

Update as of 9:08 p.m.

UAVs in the eastern and central parts of Chernihiv region, heading west.

UAV in the northern part of Sumy region, heading west.

UAV in the northern part of Poltava region, heading southwest.

Update as of 09:28 p.m.

UAV from Chernihiv region, heading for Kyiv region.

UAV from Sumy region, heading to Chernihiv region.

UAV from Poltava region, heading south.

Update as of 10:13 p.m.

UAV from Sumy region, heading south and west.

UAV in the southern and eastern parts of Chernihiv region, heading west.

UAV in northern part of Kyiv region, heading west.

UAV in the eastern part of Zhytomyr region, heading west.

UAV in the western part of Poltava region, heading west.

UAV in the eastern part of Cherkasy region, heading west.

UAV on the border of Poltava and Sumy regions, heading west.

Update as of 11:34 p.m.

UAVs in the northern and southern parts of Sumy region, heading west and south.

UAVs in Poltava region, heading south.

UAVs in Chernihiv region, heading west.

UAVs in the northern and southern parts of Kyiv region, heading west

UAVs in the western part of Cherkasy region, heading west.

UAVs in the southern part of Zhytomyr region, western course.

UAVs in the western part of Zhytomyr region, southwestern course.

UAVs in Rivne region, heading west.

Update as of 00: 30 a.m. on October 18

UAVs on the border of Rivne and Volyn regions, heading west.

UAVs in the north of Khmelnytskyi region, heading west.

UAVs in the west and east of Zhytomyr region, heading west.

UAVs in the north of Vinnytsia region, heading west.

UAVs in the north and south of Kyiv region, heading west.

UAVs in the south, center and east of Chernihiv region, heading west.

UAVs in the south and west of Sumy region, heading west/southwest.

UAVs in the northern, central and western parts of Poltava region, heading west, southwest.

UAVs in the south of Kirovohrad region, heading southwest.

Update as of 01:00 on October 18

UAVs from the Black Sea in the direction of Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi district of Odesa region.

UAVs from Kherson region, heading for Mykolaiv region.

Update as of 01:52 on October 18

UAVs in the eastern part of Rivne region, heading west.

UAVs in the southern part of Zhytomyr region, heading west.

UAVs in the northern part of Kyiv region, heading west.

UAVs in the southern part of Kyiv region, flying southwest.

UAVs in the southern part of Chernihiv region, heading southwest.

UAVs in the northern and southern parts of Sumy region, heading southwest.

UAVs in the central part of Cherkasy region, heading southwest.

UAVs in the western and northern parts of Poltava region, heading south.

UAVs in the central part of Kirovohrad region, heading west.

UAVs in the western part of Dnipropetrovsk oblast, heading north.

UAVs in the northern and eastern parts of Mykolaiv region, heading northwest.

UAVs west of Odesa, heading north.

