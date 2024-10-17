Russians launched several groups of "Shaheds" in Ukraine - Air Force (updated)

On the evening of October 16, Russians launched "Shaheds" into Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"UAVs through the Sumy region in the western direction. Several groups of UAVs from Sumy region to Poltava region," the Armed Forces of Ukraine said in a statement.

Update on UAVs movement

Update as of 11:01 pm:

UAVs in Chernihiv region heading west (Chernihiv).

UAVs across Sumy region to Chernihiv and Poltava regions.

UAVs in Poltava region heading southwest.

In addition, hostile drones were spotted in Chernihiv, Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions.

Update as of 11:44 pm:

UAVs from Chernihiv region heading to Kyiv region.

UAVs from Cherkasy region heading to Kyiv region.

UAVs in Poltava region heading west.

UAVs flying through Sumy region to Chernihiv and Poltava regions.

UAVs from Dnipropetrovsk region to Donetsk region.

Update as of 00:01 am on October 17:

UAVs in the north of Kyiv region heading west.

UAVs in Kyiv region heading to Boryspil district.

UAVs in Cherkasy region heading northwest.

UAVs in Poltava region heading southwest.

UAVs from Kharkiv region heading to Poltava region.

UAVs from Chernihiv region heading to Kyiv region.

Update as of 00:59 am:

UAVs in the north of Zhytomyr region heading west.

UAVs from Kyiv region to Zhytomyr region.

UAVs from the Black Sea in the direction of Odesa region (Yuzhne).

UAVs in Cherkasy and Poltava regions heading northwest.

UAVs from Chernihiv region heading to Kyiv region.

UAVs in the south of Kharkiv region heading northwest.

UAVs in Kherson region heading to Mykolaiv region.

UAVs in Dnipropetrovsk region heading northwest.

Update as of 01:47 am:

UAVs in the north of Zhytomyr region, heading west.

UAVs in Kyiv region, heading west.

UAVs in Mykolaiv and Odesa regions, heading northwest.

UAVs in Kirovohrad region, heading west.

UAVs in the south of Poltava region, heading northwest.

UAVs from Cherkasy region to Kyiv region.

UAVs in Rivne region, heading west.

UAVs in the south of Zhytomyr region, heading west.

As of 01:53, a drone was spotted moving towards Kyiv.

Read more: Air raid alert in Kyiv and region due to UAV threat. Possible work of air defense