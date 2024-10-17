Leopard tanks, Marder combat vehicles, air defense systems and howitzers: Germany updates list of aid to Ukraine

The German government has updated the list of military aid provided to Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Radio Liberty.

According to the updated list on October 17, Berlin provided:

Eight Leopard 1A5 tanks (to be provided jointly with Denmark),

20 Marder infantry fighting vehicles and ammunition,

four MRAP armored military vehicles with mine and ambush protection.

The German government's announcement also states:

IRIS-T SLS and IRIS-T SLM air defense systems and missiles for them

Sea Sparrow missiles.

Berlin also provided

six Panzerhaubitze 2000 self-propelled howitzers with spare parts

24 thousand rounds of 155 mm ammunition, and more.

On October 11, Germany, along with Belgium, Denmark, and Norway, announced that they were preparing a large military aid package for Ukraine worth 1.4 billion euros. The aid is to be provided by the end of 2024.

