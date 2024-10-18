In south, Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed 71 occupiers and 31 units of weapons and military equipment over last day

Over the past day, the Russian army lost 71 servicemen in the south.

This was reported by the Southern Defense Forces, Censor.NET informs.

Thus, during the day, enemy personnel losses amounted to 71 people.

The enemy also lost 31 units of weapons and military equipment, including:

14 units of automotive and armored vehicles;

1 mortar;

3 cannons;

2 motorcycles;

3 EW systems;

2 UAVs (ZALA);

1 boat;

2 generators;

2 ATVs.

Read more: Soldiers of 46th Separate Airmobile Brigade repelled attack by occupiers in Kurakhove direction: 5 tanks and 10 armored vehicles destroyed. VIDEO

Ukrainian defenders also destroyed 3 "Shahed-136" UAVs and hit 7 dugouts, an ammunition storage site and an observation post.

As noted, the Southern Defense Forces destroyed about two dozen enemy UAVs such as ZALA, Orlan, and Supercam over the past week.

Situation in the south

It is noted that over the past day, 5 assaults were recorded at the Kherson and 1 assault at the Zaporizhzhia directions.

The occupiers continue artillery shellings, carry out air strikes, use attack UAVs of various types, and conduct aerial reconnaissance.

Yesterday, the enemy used 174 FPV drones, including 1 "Lancet" type, and dropped 202 fragmentation munitions from a UAV.

Watch more: Russian filmed aftermath of failed assault: "Here is our tank hit, crew fled". VIDEO

As a reminder, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Ukrainian soldiers have eliminated 675,800 Russian invaders.